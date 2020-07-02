Ensure strict compliance of health protocols at registration centres – N/Regional Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed has called on all stakeholders at registration centres, particularly the security personnel, to ensure strict compliance of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health protocols.

He said that, “No Face Mask, No Registration” should be boldly pasted and enforced at entrance of all the registration centres.

“I order you not to allow anyone without face mask to join queues to register in all the centres,” he stated.

Mr Saeed who made the call in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday during his visit to the registration exercise in Tamale, was not happy about the total disregard for social distancing and other health protocols at some centres he visited.

He said it was the duty of every single person at the centres to ensure total compliance of the health protocols throughout the period of the exercise, stressing that, it was incumbent on all to wear face masks before joining the queues to register.

Mr Saeed also entreated all eligible persons in the region to come out and register in their numbers in the ongoing registration exercise.

He pointed out that qualified persons getting their names in the new register would not only empower them to vote in the general elections but would also help consolidate and enhance the country’s democracy.

He said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is a true democrat, would do everything possible to promote the country’s democracy.

The minister assured the public that his outfit has mapped out measures to help ensure smooth and violence-free registration exercise in the area, and therefore, admonished all in the region to assist in ensuring trouble-free exercise.

He indicated the security personnel’s readiness to deal drastically with anyone or group of persons who would attempt to foment trouble in any of the centres across the region.

“The security personnel have been instructed to deal ruthlessly with all those who would attempt to cause chaos in the registration centres,” the minster stated.

Mr Saeed advised leaders of the various political parties to impress upon their representatives to help preserve peace throughout the registration period.

The minister lauded the co-operation and comportment of the various party agents at the centres, and urged them to continue with such comportment.

The minister was also excited about the turnout of the beginning of the exercise, adding that “I am so much impressed with the kind of numbers at the various centres on this first day. I hope this would continue till the last day.”

