Enskinment of new Bawku Naba illegal – Govt

The government has ordered the arrest of all persons involved in the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba in the North East Region, yesterday.

A statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkru­mah, said the only recognised overlord of Bawku was Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

“The Government condemns devel­opments in Nalerigu today, February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskin­ment of a new Bawku Naba and sees it as illegal and a threat to national security.

The security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as Bawku Naba,” the statement directed.

The government reiterated that Naba Azoka II was not only duly gazette but a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

“Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law,” it cautioned in the statement.

There were reports that efforts by the government to stop the supposed enskinment from happening yesterday, failed.

It is alleged that the Mamprusi faction in the protracted Bawku conflict was at the palace of the overlord of Mam­prugu, Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sherigah II on Wednesday for the en­skinment of a new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugra­go Azoka II by the government and the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as the legitimate ruler of the area.

Since last year, renewed chieftain­cy clashes in Bawku has resulted in a number of casualties and destruction of properties.

Despite series of engagement between feuding factions and high powered government delegations to promote peace in the area, the conflict persists.

Last Monday, the Upper East Region­al Minister, Stephen Yakubu, was said to have led members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to interact with the feuding parties, with the aim of restoring peace to the area.

That meeting was against the back­drop of the recent killing of some 10 residents, allegedly by the military.

Since the REGSEC’s visit, a number of people have been killed, including one Fatau Nambe, a national security operative.

