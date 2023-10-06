England star Dyer discharged after liver transplant

Former England footballer, Kieron Dyer, discharged from hospital following liver transplant.

Three months ago, he was admitted to Adden­brooke’s Hospital in Cam­bridge, and last month received the “life-chang­ing” news that a new liver was available.

“A fortnight ago came the life-changing news that I was to be the recipient of a new liver, and would swiftly undergo a trans­plant,” Dyer stated in a press release issued by Chesterfield on Thursday. “This morning I was dis­charged from hospital.”

Dyer expressed his gratitude towards the donor, acknowledging the heartbreaking reality that the liver came from some­one of a similar age to himself. He also thanked his former club, Ipswich, and current employers, Chesterfield, for their sup­port during this challeng­ing time.

During his distin­guished career, Dyer played for Ipswich, New­castle, West Ham, QPR and Middlesbrough, earn­ing 33 caps for England. Following his retirement from playing in 2013, Dyer joined the academy at Ipswich, but departed in 2022, putting his coaching career on hold as he await­ed a transplant.—Mirror