Energy Minister inaugurates reconstituted EMOP

An 11-member panel for the reconstituted Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP) has been inaugurated with a call on them to channel their energies into ensuring a stable power situation in the country.

The panel has Mr Ebo Quagraine as the chairman, with Mr Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, Executive Secretary, Energy Commission; Mami Dufie Ofori, Executive Secretary of the Public Utility Regulations (PURC); Mr Ebenezer Essienyi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO); Mr Mark Awuah Baah, Head of System Operations, GRIDCO and Mr Ebenezer Ahuno Baiden, Rep. of Distribution Licenses.

The Rest are Mr Samuel K. Desouza, representative Of Bulk Customers; Mr Richard Badger, representative Of Wholesale Suppliers, IPP; Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Representative Of Wholesale Suppliers, Volta River Authority (VRA); Mr William Amuna, an expert consultant and Mr Eric Kyem, an administrator.

Inaugurating the panel, Dr Prempeh charged them to channel their energies and synergies towards ensuring that the country’s power situation remained stable.

“You would among others seek to monitor the general performance of electricity transmission, ensure smooth and efficient operation of the wholesale electricity market, monitor pre-dispatch schedules and ensure long-term optimisation of hydro-electricity supply sources in the country.

This also includes rallying around the stakeholders of the electricity value chain for seamless service delivery”, Dr Prempeh stated.

Tracing the background to the EMOP, the Minister stated that as part of efforts to improve the governance and operations of the electricity sector, the first NPP administration under President Kufuor ensured that L.I 1937 was passed which provided for the implementation of a Wholesale Electricity Market to facilitate wholesale electricity trading.

This was also to allow for private sector investment and competition in the procurement of electricity in Ghana.

He further stated that the NPP had always believed in the private sector as the engine of growth and hence participation in this critical sector of the economy.

He also reminded them of their watchdog role and stated that his doors were always open to frank discussions that would move the country’s electricity market, and the energy sector as a whole forward.

The Chairman of the EMOP, Ebo B. Quagraine, on behalf of colleagues, assured the Minister that they would strive to deliver their mandate and justify the confidence reposed in them by their appointment.

The Electricity Regulations, 2008, L.I. 1937, established the Ghana Wholesale Electricity Market (GWEM) to facilitate wholesale trading of electricity and the provision of ancillary services in the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS).

The L.I. 1937 further established the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP) to supervise the administration and operation of the GWEM.

Congratulating them on their nomination to the panel, the Minister stated he believed in their collective ability to contribute to the country’s energy sector and reminded them of their responsibilities.

By Cliff Ekuful