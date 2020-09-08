‘End internal wrangling to retain NPP in Election 2020’

Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central in the Central Region, has tasked the Election 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Campaign Committee to work hard devoid of internal wrangling to achieve the party’s primary objective of resounding victory in the December 7, polls.

She challenged party supporters, well wishers, faithful and members to eschew hatred, disunity, pull-him-down syndrome, selfish interests and other issues that could breed disaffection in upcoming elections.

Mrs Quansah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, noted that she was committed, dedicated and determined to sustain infrastructural development into the Constituency to ameliorate the plight of constituents.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a 29-member Election 2020 Campaign Committee for Gomoa Central Constituency at Gomoa Aboso in the Central Region and approach is expected to be different from that of 2016 because it will be issue-based.

“We must double our efforts in order to win more seats for the party and members of the campaign committee must strive hard to break the record of a one-term MP in the Gomoa Central Constituency,” Mrs Quansah stressed.

Thomas Baffoe, the Deputy Central Regional Minister, called on the committee to work as a team to retain the party’s position in government and charged them to embark on house-to-house campaign to market good policies, programmes and social interventions of the government.

He appealed to the committee to go extra mile in their campaign to retain the 19 Parliamentary seats won in 2016 and to win the presidential vote in addition since the party had set target of 60 per cent votes in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“Ghanaians have witnessed development across various sectors during height of Coronavirus pandemic, planting for food and jobs and many others targeted at improving socio-economic advancement as some of many achievements of the government,” Mr Baffoe touted.

Benjamin Otoo, District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, said the government had done enough development and infrastructure for constituency, as such it was important to vote for the party to continue the good works.

Alhaji Omar Adams, Chairman of the Gomoa Central Constituency and Chairman of the Campaign Committee, assured of the party’s resounding victory in the elections by working to increase votes to 70 per cent to defeat National Democratic Congress (NDC). -myjoyonline.com