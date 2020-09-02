Sports

Emoluments for GFA officials

September 2, 2020
The Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has approved emoluments for the leadership of the association as recommended by the Frederick Moore led ad-hoc compensation committee.
The three-man committee which also has Delali Senaye and Sampson Nartey-Yoe, recommended that President of the association, Kurt Okraku, be given a monthly salary of GH¢12,000, with his vice Mark Addo earning GH¢7,000 and GH¢4,000 each going to the rest of the members of the Executive Council.
Also, the President and his vice will receive a per diem of $500 and $400 per day for foreign travels respectively, while the Executive Council members receive $300 in that direction plus business class tickets for all.
Congress also voted in support of the GH¢1,600 sitting allowance for Executive Council members as well as approving the decision of the committee to scrap the payment of ex-gratia to members of the Executive Council as was the practice previously.
The house approved a budget of GH¢71 million for the next financial year and also approved Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as their auditing firm for the next three years.

