Ghanaian entrepreneur Elvis Justice poised to lead cryptocurrency revolution

Ghanaian entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor, Elvis Justice Bedi who recently won for himself a huge sum of money through Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, has urged Ghanaians to consider investing in the cryptocurrency market.

The young investor who doubles as the founder of Serendipity Trade Academy, a global online trading tech company said he was on a mission to help Ghanaians to understand the enormous potentials of the internet and how they could make money through cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Bonds and Stocks.



A cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed to work as a “Medium of exchange” medium of exchange wherein individual coin ownership records are stored in a ledger existing in a form of computerised database using strong cryptography to secure transaction records, to control the creation of additional coins, and to verify the transfer of coin ownership.

Elvis Justice ( Middle ) In a training session



“My vision is to empower people with the right knowledge of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. The long term benefit is the rise of smart 21st Century investors and traders who will be at the forefront of Blockchain innovation”.

He said the long term benefit will be the rise of smart 21st Century investors and traders who will be at the forefront of Blockchain innovation adding that “we are aiding this rise with the introduction of various marketplaces that harness the powers and advantages provided by blockchain technology”.

Mr Bedi debunked claims that cryptocurrency was not worth investing in saying that “you need to understand how it is done.”

He said one needed to be patient when investing in the cryptocurrency business in order to reap the benefits.



Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission has warned the populace against investing in cryptocurrency and crypto-related investment schemes.



A statement issued by SEC last year said all crypto-related activities were not regulated by the Commission.

