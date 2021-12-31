Elvis Justice ‘Meet & Learn’ Ghana Edition Kicks Off On January 2

As part of aiding financial stability among citizens, the Elvis Justice meet and learn Ghana is set to take off in Accra, at the Airport View Hotel which sought to imbibe the knowledge of financial well-being to participants.

Aimed at providing financial literacy to participants, the meet and learn would highlight on the need of forex trading, crypto currency, stocks, indices among others.

Some experts in the above mentioned field who would give insight to participants at the meet and learn seminar include @yawswinger, @kira_forex, @kemmatrades, @Enamusic, among other seasoned professionals.

Elvis Justice Bedi, a medical student, digital trader who is on a financial tour across at some countries, said the meet and learn seminar in Ghana would be a transformation of one’s financial status and for those who wants to build their trading psycho from beginner to pro level.

Yaw Swinger

Kemma Trades

Kira Fiorex

“Participants would acquire an exceptional financial knowledge in order to enable them shape their financial path and this would be a turnaround for an individual’s status”, he reiterated.

He assured all to take advantage of this seminar and be informed about their financial decisions to secure a better future, and said it would help participants to move in the right direction at all times.

“This is a free seminar, so Ghanaians must make it a point to attend and this would at the long run help in building a resilient economic foundation for then self and the nation”, he underscored.