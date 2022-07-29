Eleven Wonders want Premier League slot

An administrative Manager for Eleven Wonders, Ali Mohammed, has charged the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to be fair in their judgment to reinstall Eleven Wonders United back to the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Following the demotion of AshantiGold SC to Division Two League over match fixing allegations, Eleven Wonders have submitted a petition to the Appeals Committee of the GFA to reinstate them back to the GPL.

Eleven Wonders, who were relegated from the immediately-ended GPL claim they are supposed to represent AshantiGold, since the GFA laws says only three teams should be relegated at the end of every season.

Speaking to Times Sports, Mohammed said Eleven Wonders should replace AshantiGold, since the match-fixing allegations did not happen in the 2021/22 season; “so it will be unwise for it to affect Eleven Wonders.”

“We have done what we think is the right way to go. We have petitioned the GFA to reinstate us and hoping we get the best response.

“Every team has the right to protest if they think they can be reinstalled into the GPL. What Ebusua Dwarfs is doing does not mean we should back off. AshantiGold’s fixed match was played in the 2020/21 season and we do not see the reason why the verdict should affect 2021/22 season,” Mohammed said.

According to the Eleven Wonders’ Administrative Manager, the laws of the league say only three teams are to be relegated after the season, “but four teams were sent to the second tier.”

He also cautioned the GFA to cancel the play-off matches to use Division One teams like Liberty Professionals, Tamale City, Ebusua Dwarfs to replace AshantiGold “as the match-fixing scandal happened in the Premier League and not in the Division One.”

“The GFA should shun the play-off matches they are trying to organise for the second-placed Division One teams in a bid to promote one to replace AshantiGold in the GPL. That is not fair to Eleven Wonders.”

“The alleged AshantiGold fixed-match happened in the Premier league, so Division One clubs should not be involved.”

On what the club was going to do next if the final verdict did not go on their side, Mohammed said Eleven Wonders is willing to go anywhere to seek justice.

“I dare say again, if there should be any play-off for a team to replace AshantiGold, it should be between the three 2021/22 relegated teams; unless GFA is not ready to start the new season.”

