Electrician jailed 7 years for defiling 9-year-old girl

The Jasikan Circuit Court in the Oti Region has sentenced a 34-year-old electrician to seven years imprisonment, for defiling a nine-year-old girl.

Lodonu Kwasi, 34, con­vict, pleaded not guilty to the crime, but was convicted at the end of the trail.

Police Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah told the court presided by Mr Alfred Kwabe­na Asiedu that the convict, was residing at Pusupu, in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the region.

The court heard that the convict lured the girl into his room under the pretext of sending her on an errand, and had sex with her.

Insp Nkansah said when the girl returned home, her mother realised she (victim) was bleeding and unable to walk properly.

He said when the mother reported the case to the police at Brewaniase, she (mother) was given police medical form to take her daughter to hospital.

Insp Nkansah said the med­ical report proved that Lodonu defiled the girl, and he (con­vict) was arrested. —GNA