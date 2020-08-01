Election 2020 will reflect nat’l character of PNC -Apasera

David Asibi Apasera, flag bearer hopeful of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has unveiled his plans should he be given the nod to lead the party in the 2020 polls.

He noted that “Ghanaians will see, among other things, an increase in the number of parliamentary candidates and national results reflecting the national character of the party competing among the major parties even if the party doesn’t win political power in the 2020 general election, our performance will not be abysmal.”

Mr Apasera, the former Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament, gave the assurance after meeting with some regional and constituency executives of the party and indicated that “I have what it takes to change the fortunes of the party considering the enormous political experience under my sleeves,” and debunked the notion of the PNC being a poor party without a chance of winning political power.

Accompanying him on the campaign was former Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Sissala in the Upper West Region , Moses Dani Baah, who is gunning to be the party’s national chairman who hinted that the party was aiming to win five seats in the 2020 general election.

Mr Apasera recounted that “when we returned to constitutional rule in 1992, the PNC was by far stronger than the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in my constituency, today NPP is having greater numbers, why?” he queried adding that “nobody uses personal resources to run a party, we raise resources and funds and if you are holding power you raise resources so the PNC will be better off having me as its leader. -myjoyonline.com