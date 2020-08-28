‘Election 2020 not done deal for any political party’

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Director of the Centre for European Studies of the University of Ghana, has rubbished the perception of many people that the 2020 general election will be easy and over with for a particular political party.



“The December 7, 2020 polls is going to be keenly competitive for both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) because all the elections in the country since 1992 have been uniquely and keenly contested due to circumstances that characterised them,” he observed.





Prof Gyampo, who is also the Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Ghana, conceded that the upcoming elections are going to be keenly competitive since there are reasons why the polls will be keenly competitive and not done deal for any political party.

“In Ghana since 1992, our elections are unique and keenly competitive because we have never had any election we can say it has happened before, every election is keenly competitive and also unique in its own sense,” he stressed.



Buttressing his claim about December 7, 2020 general election, Prof Gyampo alluded to fact the two main contenders, being President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama had a sense of unfinished agenda to accomplish.



“President Akufo-Addo knows every president gets two terms, it is becoming institutionalised as he has one term while former President Mahama technically also did one term in office and he had projects he did not complete implementation before he lost power to current president.





“A defeat in the polls to any of them will mean end of their political career thus, I am certain NDC will not want to maintain candidate Mahama should he fail to win 2020 elections and in same vein, President Akufo-Addo would not want to come back to contest 2024 elections if he is not retained.



“I am sure President Akufo-Addo is not done with Free SHS policy which is his signature project and must be institutionalised, with the two, a defeat will mean end of their political career, if Mr Mahama loses 2020 general election, I am not sure NDC will want to bring him again for next elections and if President Akufo-Addo loses as well, I am not sure he would want to come back after 2024 to contest again. -peacefmonline.com