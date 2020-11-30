Election 2020: Come out with roadmap to declare results within 24 hrs – NDC

Daniel Mensah, Deputy Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to come out with the roadmap to make it possible to declare the results of 2020 general elections within 24 hours.

“It is important for the NDC and the citizenry in general to have a fair idea how the EC intends to achieve its agenda of declaring the results within 24 hours after the elections,” he said.



It will be recalled that Dr Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services of the EC, stated that plans are underway to ensure there was no undue delay 24 hours after polls close saying “we are hoping before we go to bed on December 8, we would have come out with the presidential results, just like the 2016 elections, we will use manual transmission in this year’s elections.



“The polling stations will submit the results to the Constituencies, the Constituencies will send their results to the regions and the regions will fax the results to national,” he clarified.Commenting on the intention of the EC, Mr Mensah demanded that the Commission comes out clearly to take the political parties especially the NDC through the processes of collating and eventually declaring the results within its projected time.

“The EC should give us roadmap as to how it will be able to collate all results at various centres, declare winner within 24 hours, the EC should tell us and take us through it to understand the processes,” he demanded.Earlier, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections for the NDC, addressing a press conference in Accra stated that agenda of EC to declare results within 24 hours was unattainable as it would end up in giving unrealistic results.

“What is the basis for this claim, what mechanism, structures and systems have you put in place to ensure claim you’re making you’ll be able to meet without having any challenges? How does it work in practical terms?

An election is a process and results are declared at the polling station.

“The results move from the polling station to the constituency collation centre, from constituency collation centre you have now created another layer at the regional level, then from regional level to national level,” Mr Ankrah intimated. –peacefmonline.com