Election 2020: CODEO deployed 4,400 observers nationwide

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), deployed more than 4,400 observers for yesterday’s general elections and were stationed at all 275 Constituencies across the 16 regions.

Out of the number, 1,502 were deployed as Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) observers with other stationary observers deployed as regional coordinators, constituency supervisors, its General Assembly and Board Members as roaming observers in all 16 regions.

The total number of CODEO’s 4000 observers were deployed as Rapid Response Observers to representative sample of polling stations located in all the 275 constituencies.

Acting Chairman of CODEO, Sheihk Aremeyaw Shaibu, said out of 1,502 deployed as PVT Observers. CODEO deployed its observers to all 275 Constituency Collation Centres and the National Results Collation Center in Accra to observe and report on results collation, tabulation, and declaration.

He urged all stakeholders to uphold democratic principles of ensuring peace during and after the December 7 elections and asked politicians and sympathisers of political parties to abide by the laws of the electoral processes.

Sheikh Shaibu highlighted measures put in place to ensure comprehensive observation exercise, and expressed the institution’s readiness to provide adequate information saying “CODEO continues to remind and advise the citizenry to uphold democratic principles of peacefully selecting our leaders into government.

“CODEO is encouraged of the few recorded violent incidents during the campaign period, hope stakeholders take into voting processes attitude of non-confrontation, resort to rules of electoral processes to resolve any differences or dispute and I assure Ghanaians it will play its role as independent, impartial and objective observers during processes.

“It is our firm belief CODEO’s presence at polling stations will contribute to having moderating influence on key actors, help ensure electoral integrity, continue to collaborate, cooperate with EC, political parties, like-minded civil society organisation platforms, international observers, media and other stakeholders with similar goals in order for Ghana to achieve, once again, free, fair, peaceful, credible, transparent and successful 2020 elections”, Sheihk Shaibu stressed. –citinewsroom.com