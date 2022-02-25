‘El-wak safe for GPL games’

A member of the Club Licensing Board, Mr. Mike Bonsu has advised Premier League side, Legon Cities to go by the lay down rules set for them regarding the use of the El-Wak Stadium.

Legon Cities will play host to defending league champions, Hearts of Oak tomorrow at the venue in their week 18 fixture with concerns expressed about the safety of fans.



Explaining to the Times Sports on whether the facility was fit to host the game, Mr. Bonsu responded in the affirmative, adding that Legon Cities knows what to do to keep playing there.



The Board in approving the venue for games, barred the usage of stands behind the two goalposts due to its dilapidated nature.

However, a few times fans have been seen watching games from those stands; an action Mr. Bonsu warned should not be tolerated at all.

“Legon Cities have been told to make sure they maintain the high safety standards at the venue by closing the two stands behind the goalposts. As a Board, we expect Legon Cities to adhere strictly to the procedure and cordon off those stands for safety reasons.”

Apart from that, the Board, he said, was convinced that the El-Wak Stadium could host the Ghana Premier League champions and their large following.

Meanwhile Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Legon Cities FC, Mr. Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang has disclosed that the club would sell a total of 2,000 tickets for the game.

According to him, tickets would go on sale latest by 10am tomorrow.

He said security would be beefed up to ensure that fans and other patrons watch the game in a peaceful atmosphere.

He allayed the fears of football fans who have raised concerns about the safety of the facility, assuring them that there are adequate safety measures in place to accommodate fans who will come in to watch the game.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY