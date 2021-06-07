Ejisu MCE courts NGOs’ support for devt

Beatrice Serwaa Derkyi, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, has appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisations (CSOs) and benevolent individuals to support and assist in the government’s socio-economic development by training more of the youth to take over the mantle of leadership.

She noted that there was the need for more of such organisations to support and assist in government’s effort in addressing the unemployment situation which was a security threat.

“Development is a shared responsibility which requires the effort of not only the government but other stakeholders and their role in the development of the nation span across various dimensions of growth and development to accelerate the dimensions,” Madam Derkyi observed and called on organisations and benevolent individuals to help the government reduce unemployment rate.

Speaking at a forum at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region to improve the knowledge and skills of130 youth to take over the mantle of leadership in their various communities, she urged the citizenry not to perceive the government must provide sustainable jobs towards socio-economic growth rather shared responsibility was needed to achieve development goals.

Madam Derkyi admonished the youth not to shy away from knowledge and skills development so as to reduce the rate of unemployment and cautioned that “if we do not give the right knowledge and skills to the youth to create their own jobs and be sustainable the country will face challenges including security threat”.

John Kumah, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency, who also supported the initiative, encouraged the youth to take advantage of such initiatives to reduce unemployment and serve as role models in leadership.

Alexander Kekula, the National Director for SOS Children’s Village, Ghana, said there was the need to empower the youth to reduce unemployment in the country by acquiring knowledge and skills to become community leaders.–citinewsroom.com