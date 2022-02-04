Egypt fined for breach of media protocols

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) has been fined 100,000 USD by the CAF Disciplinary Board for a breach of media protocols and directives at the Africa Cup of Nations.

All teams are obligated to attend press conferences before and after their matches at the tournament in Cameroon, which Egypt failed to do ahead of their quarter-final clash against Morocco at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on January 29.

The briefing was eventually called off nearly two hours after the Pharaohs’ representatives were scheduled to address the assembled media, who were left waiting all that time.

The EFA is only required to pay half of the total sum, with the other 50,000 USD suspended on condition that the offence doesn’t occur again during AFCON 2021.