Education must prepare youth for future uncertainties—Prof. Anamuah Mensah

The former Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Winneba and Principal of the Grace Hill School of Technology, Professor Jophus Anamuah Mensah, says the country’s educational system needs to be redesigned and re-imagined to prepare the youth to face the future of uncertainties.

According to him, the youth must to be given the opportunity to learn different skills, technical and vocational skills to enable them to solve problems, communicate with others, be creative and innovative and to enable them to take risks.

Professor Anamoah Mensah was speaking at the 26th graduation ceremony of Grace Hill School of Technology held at Ankaful in the Central Region, at the weekend.

He said most school leavers completed their schooling without acquiring any employable skills, hence they were unskilled, unemployed or unemployable over the last decade.

According to him, the future for the youth was bleak and dark and therefore, there was the urgent need to equip them with appropriate skills through institutions dedicated to reset the mind.

The principal of the school said the school provided opportunity to reshape negative mindset and support the development of the God-given talents that were uniquely theirs.

He said the college provided the best skill training in cake decoration and sugar craft, cookery art, pastry art, floral, balloon, fabric décor, beading and cosmetology.

He said the products after graduating from the school, were empowered with some start-up loans to begin their jobs.

Prof. Anamuah Mensah said from the next session they would be introducing exciting creative works in cake decoration, cookery and pastry art, as well as beading, floral and balloon décor.

In all, 11 students graduated after a six-month training course in various vocational studies.

FROM DANIEL AMOO, ANKAFUL