ECOWAS Commission donates to Dzorwulu Special School in Accra

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has donated provisions and stationery to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra,as part of this year’s ECOWAS day celebration.

The donation includesrice, salt, gari, sugar, sachet water, cooking oil, canned fish, beverages, soap, matches, toothpaste, toilet rolls, sanitary pads, books, pencils, pens, eraser, sharpeners and other items.

Presenting the items on Wednesday, the ECOWAS Resident Representative, Baba GanaWakil, saidthe donation was to support the government’s efforts in human capital development, which includes special schools.

He said the visit also aligned with ECOWAS’s social inclusion agenda, which is being implemented by ECOWAS member states to support young people with special needs.

MrWakil said visit had afforded him an opportunity to identify with and support the young people who were the focus of the 49th ECOWAS Day celebration marked on Tuesday.

He said despite the condition students in the school were the future of ECOWAS and would eventually go to universities and contribute to the region’s development.

He promised to maintain a connection with the school and continue supporting them as young people with special needs were part of the development agenda of the regional bloc.

The Headmaster of the School, Frederick Tetteh, thanked ECOWAS for the donation, noting how it would help the effective running of the school especially feeding.

He assured the ECOWAS team of judicious use of the items and expressed the hope that the Commission would sustain the relation it had built with the school.

The School is a special education school that provides education and support services for children with intellectual disabilities, autism and other special needs.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR