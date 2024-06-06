ECOWAS Brown Card Ghana Bureau donates safety vests, flash lights to Tesano Police

The ECOWAS Brown Card Ghana National Bureau has donated about 1000 pieces of safety vests and 150 flash lights estimated at GHc85,000 to the Tesano Police.

The safety materials are to support the Police personnel to carry out roads safety and education and enforcement duties.

As party of the donation, the ECOWAS Brown Card Ghana National Bureau and personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, conducted an exercise on N1 Highway to educate both local and transit drivers on insurance and the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.

The ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance was introduced 42 years ago to help drivers who travel in and outside their home country to access insurance when they are involved in an accident.

Speaking to reporters after the exercise in Accra yesterday, the General Secretary of the ECOWAS Brown Card Ghana National Bureau, Richard Eshun said donation formed part of activities to mark the ECOWAS Brown Card Day, which happened to be the 42nd anniversary of the establishment of the scheme.

He said the 29th of May every year has been chosen by the scheme as a commemorative day to draw attention to the scheme across all the ECOWAS Member States.

Mr Eshun said the Police was an important institution in enforcing the insurance laws and road safety regulations, and there was the need to support them to do their work.

The General Secretary said he was impressed about the level of adoption of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme by transit drivers as some of the drivers coming from Burkina Faso and Mali had the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance.

Mr Eshun entreated drivers and vehicles owners who had bought motor insurance to demand their ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance.

He said the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance was part of motor and any individual who bought motor insurance was entitled to the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance to provide their for insurance needs when they travelled outside the country and involved in an accident.

The Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD of the Ghana Police Headquarters, Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS Brown Card Ghana National Bureau for the donation of the safety jets and flash lights to the Ghana Police Service.

He urged the vehicle owners and drivers to take appropriate and valid insurance for their vehicles.

Chief Superintendent Obeng urged the public to ensure the vehicles they patronised had valid insurance to cater for their financial needs in case of an accident.

A Tanker from Burkina Faso, Tidiane Boro, lauded the ECOWAS Authorities for introducing the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance.

He said the product had helped his colleague drivers who were involved in accidents outside their home countries to access insurance.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE