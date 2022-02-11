Ecobank Ghana rewards winners of ‘Double Salary Promotion.’

Ecobank Ghana yesterday held the first draw to reward customers under the bank’s Double Salary Promotion.

Eighty-six (86) lucky customers emerged winners in the first draw, which was held at the bank’s Head Office under the supervision of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

There will be two subsequent draws in March and April for customers receiving their February and March salaries respectively through Ecobank.

Ecobank launched the Double Salary Promotion on January 4, 2022, to reward existing and new salaried account holders, who receive their salaries through Ecobank within the first quarter of 2022.

Speaking at the draw, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mr Dan Sackey said Ecobank had grown its operations over just three decades to become one of the top-tier financial services providers in Ghana.

“Our individual and consumer customer base continues to grow rapidly, more so as one can open and operate a bank account with Ecobank remotely, using the phone and with the help of technology. This has made it possible for us to grow our consumer accounts, since November 2016, when we introduced the Ecobank Mobile App,” he said.

He indicated that Ecobank had deployed many digital touch points to complement its branch network, bringing convenience to the numerous patrons.

“We have carefully engineered and introduced the Ecobank Salary Account, which brings further convenience to salaried workers who receive their salaries through Ecobank,” MrSackey.

He said “The Ecobank Salary Account has all the benefits of a normal savings or current account with additional benefits. It is in this regard that we thought it wise to introduce the Ecobank Double Salary Promotion, first to say thank you to our existing customers for standing by the bank through both good and bad times for the 32 years of existence.”

He mentioned some of the benefits of the Ecobank Salary Account as free life insurance cover of up to GH¢10, 000, free debit card issuance, 24/7 access to cash and e-Banking services, internet and mobile banking services.

MrSackey said the promotion was geared towards rewarding existing and new customers for their loyalty to the bank.

“The promotion is to let our valued customers realise that Ecobank cherishes their custom, and we are therefore reciprocating their goodwill with wonderful prizes, in the form of doubling the salaries of all lucky winners in the three-monthly draws. This, we believe, will bring great relief to all lucky winners, as we have just returned from the Christmas and New Year festivities and are paying school fees or embarking on other pressing family projects and programmes. Ecobank has elected to take off some of these financial burdens within the promotion period,” MrSackey, said.

