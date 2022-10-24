ECG customers begin processing of claim forms to receive compensation

customers adversely affected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)’s prepayment system vending failure will today begin processing of claims forms to be submitted to the ECG District Offices for compensation.

They could also visit the ECG website (www.ecg.com.gh) or any of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC)’s regional offices or its website (www.purc.com.gh).

This follows an engagement between the PURC and ECG regarding the compensation of clients affected by ECG’s Prepayment System in the Volta Region, Accra, Central Region, Western Region, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region among others.

Dr Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary, PURC, in a statement signed and issued and copied to the paper in Accra on Friday said the ECG, under PURC’s regulatory oversight, shall investigate and analyse information contained in submitted forms and compensate affected customers accordingly.

“Only customers whose electricity supply was interrupted due to the vending failure will be considered for compensation,” he added.

Dr Ackah used the opportunity to assure all stakeholders that the Commission was committed to protecting the interests of both utilities and consumers.

Meanwhile, ECG at a presser recently in Accra said it could not undertake a wholesale compensation payment to all customers of the company as directed by the PURC for the recent power crisis.

Rather, the company noted, it was prepared to abide by the laid down procedure to pay compensation to affected customers on case-by-case basis.

Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, said, his outfit was preparing to engage the PURC on the need to alter the directive to make case by case the basis of payment of compensation.

BY ABIGAIL ARTHUR