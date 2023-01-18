EC postpones Lower Manya Krobo District Assembly elections

The District level elections for the Lower Manya Krobo Munic­ipal have been postpone by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) after an application for an injunction by two teenagers.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday, January 16.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that the Lower Manya Krobo District Level Elections slated for Tuesday 17th January, 2023 has been adjourned,” a statement issued and signed by the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa stated.

“This has become neces­sary due to an application for an injunction filed against the Electoral Commission at the High Court in Koforidua.”

The two teenagers; Michael Tetteh and Angel Agyeman re­cently turned 18 and claimed the EC had violated their constitution­al right to exercise their franchise in the impending district level elections pursuant to Article 33 of the 1992 Constitution.

The teen applicants also stated the Commission failed to conduct a registration exercise that would have enabled them to register after attaining 18 years.

They consequently, filed an application for an interlocutory injunction on the polls.

The High Court gave the order restraining the EC and its agent from conducting the elections until the final determination of the case.

It would be recalled that a dispute over the alignment of six electoral areas (Akuse) in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality in the Eastern Region and Dangme West District in the Greater Accra Region delayed the district election in the municipality in 2011.

The Supreme Court passed a verdict to maintain Akuse as part of the Eastern Region.

The litigation has since changed the electoral calendar for the assembly and unit committee members’ election in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

This year, the assembly elec­tions were supposed to be held on Tuesday, January 18 but the application for an interlocutory injunction against the EC by the teenagers would delay the elec­tions until after the determination of the case.

The EC would have to set a new date after the case has been settled.

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly is made up of 31 elected members. —3news.com