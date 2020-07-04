EC introduces queue management systems at voter registration centres

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced it is introducing queue management systems to check and control crowd in the various registration centres in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The move forms part of measures to ensure all the coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols are adhered to as prospective registrants go to register for the 2020 polls.

A statement issued and signed by the Ag. Director, Public Affairs at EC, Sylvia Annoh said, a chit would be given out to applicants to regulate the numbers at registration centres at any point in time.

“To further limit and minimise overcrowding, the Commission has introduced the queue management system that ensures that applicants are provided with chits. This will ensure that applicants only visit the centres at the times they are allotted.

“We believe that this will help reduce the overcrowding and long queues at the registration centres. We count on the general public to assist the commission to work and maintain law and order at all the registration centres,” the statement added.

The commission’s new strategy follows observations by the Ghana Medical Association and other health professionals that, the process could end up worsening Ghana’s case count.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in a statement called for swift prosecution of all persons, including the EC staff, officials, commissioners, voter I.D. card applicants, observers and political party agents who may be responsible for any breaches of any COVID-19 preventive protocol.

According to the GMA, the EC has an obligation to ensure that all appropriate COVID-19 preventive etiquettes are observed at all times during the exercise, and that, all persons at the various centres adhere strictly to all COVID-19 preventive protocols.

Additionally, “the security agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service, should enforce all COVID-19 preventive protocols at the various centres without fear or favour.”

They also called on the EC to ensure that, “enough personal protective equipment is available for use throughout the registration exercise.”

The GMA further stated that, should there be breaches of COVID-19 preventive measures at any voter registration centre that has the potential to spread the disease even more, “the EC Chairperson and other members of the Commission should be ultimately held responsible and accountable by the State.”

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR