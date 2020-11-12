EC has intensified preparatory activities towards Election 2020-CODEO

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), in its second pre-election observation, has noted intensified preparatory activities by the Election Commission (EC).

Among its key observations made in October ahead of the general election, is a marginal increase in civic and voter education and sensitisation efforts and intensified campaign activities.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator of CODEO, Albert Arhin, condemned some violence witnessed during the period and charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to bring perpetrators to book.

It said observer reports showed intensified preparatory activities by the EC towards December 7, 2020 elections.

The statement said activities observed to have been undertaken by EC included exhibition of voter register at district offices of the Commission for participants in the extended voter registration exercise, recruitment/training of election staff, nomination of candidates and transfer of votes/receipt of applications for proxy voting.

It said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remained the most visible political parties in constituencies observed as far as political and campaign-related activities were concerned.

The statement said during votes transfer exercise, which was carried out by the Commission from October 20-23, 2020, observer reports showed generally peaceful exercise across constituencies were observed.

It said however, there were few disturbances at some centres during the exercise, for instance, there was tension between party agents at Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region.

The statement said there were claims some students who applied to transfer their votes to the constituency did not qualify to do so.

It said observer reports showed marginal increase in civic and voter education and sensitisation activities in observed constituencies, compared to what was observed in September 2020.

The statement said it observed, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the EC remained leading institutions undertaking civic and voter education and sensitisation activities in constituencies followed by political parties and religious bodies.

It said few civic/voter education, sensitisation and other election-related activities such as peace promotion by civil society organizations (CSOs) were observed in constituencies.

The statement said NDC and NPP intensified their campaign activities, such as rallies and party marches over the period and at campaign activities policy issues discussed particularly by the two main political parties were education, unemployment and the economy with little visibility of campaign activities by other political parties.

-citinewsroom.com