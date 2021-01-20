Dwarfs lock horns with Kotoko today

Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs will embark on a giant killing feat when they face a resurgent Asante Kotoko side at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium today.

The match day seven encounter was rescheduled to allow Kotoko to honour a CAF Champions League assignment against Al Hilal of Sudan.

Those postponements, undoubtedly affected Kotoko’s smooth run in the competition, leaving them with a few outstanding games to clear; the last of which is the Dwarfs game.

Coming back from a win over Liberty Professionals in Accra followed by a pulsating draw against WAFA at Sogakope on Sunday, Kotoko will approach the match very rejuvenated after defying the odds Sunday.

Gradually, it appears Coach Johnson Smith has transformed the team into a determined one barely two months after taking over.

From a side that struggled at the initial parts of the competition, Kotoko seem to have gotten into their groove and recorded some impressive feats.

The good start of Brazilian import, Fabio Gama, has also added some spice to their play and would want to add Dwarfs to their victims as they get the team ready for the Confederation Cup competition where they were relegated to from the CAF Champions League.

But Dwarfs will not come as easy prey for the Porcupine Warriors as declared by Coach Ernest Thompson Quartey who vowed, after holding Great Olympics to a 1-1 draw game in Accra that Kotoko will fall at Cape Coast.

Thompson has been talking tough since the match was announced and will have to deliver today in order not to be branded a talkative.

At Dansoman on Sunday, they handed a shock 2-1 victory to Liberty Professionals and are in a perfect mood for the game they will hope to thrive on home advantage to snatch a point although Kotoko are considered favourites despite their troubles.

Pictures: Benjamin Acquah – Dwarfs, Fabio Gama – Kotoko