DVLA picks 2 awards

The management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) on Friday picked two awards at the annual Public Sector Public Relations Awards ceremony in Accra.

The Public Relations (PR) Manager of the Authority, Mr Francis Asamoah-Tuffuor, was among the top 20 PR personalities who were awarded, while the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, also received an award for his outstanding contribution towards development of the Authority’s PR unit.

The award scheme recognises the significant role played by PR practitioners in the circulation of information in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country.

Mr Asamoah-Tuffuor, addressing the media, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the award for the honour, stressing that the Authority has instituted measures for the swift registration of vehicles, and the promoting of good driving standards in the country.

He said the Authority has launched a mobile express service to bring its activities closer to customers, and that the express service was to afford clients the opportunity to access the Authority’s services in the comfort and convenience of their location.

Mr Francis Asamoah Tuffour, a former Chief Reporter of the New Times Corporation, has over 20 years’ experience in Communication and Media relations.

As the Manager of Public Relations of the DVLA, Mr Tuffour has served on a number of committee, such as the launch of the new Smart Driver’s Licence in 2017, the Road Safety Management Project in 2017, Cooperate Social Responsibility committee, the Eye Test Reform, among others.

He holds a Master of Arts in Communication from the African University College of Communications and a Master of Arts in Gender, Peace and Security Studies from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre respectively, as well as certificates from other Universities.

Mr Tuffour participated in the African Public Relations Association Conference (APRA) in Kigali, Rwanda, on the theme ‘‘African and Story Telling; Changing the Narrative.’ The five-day conference brought together distinguished personalities.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN