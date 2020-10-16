DUFIL acquires Yum-mie Noodles

Leading instant noodle producers and owners of the Indomie brand, De United Food Industries Ghana Limited (DUFIL), has acquired the noodles division of Blow Chem Industries Limited, producers of brand Yum-mie Noodles.

The acquisition comes a year after DUFIL set up its ultra-modern factory in Spintex, Accra.

Indomie has been a dominant noodle brand in Ghana since it was introduced about a decade and a half ago.

This latest move will consolidate DUFIL Ghana’s leadership on the noodles market.

The purchase of Yumi-mie Noodles included both the assets and the brand, management of DUFIL has disclosed.

General Manager of DUFIL Ghana, Mr Mahesh Shah, said the deal was part of the company’s expansion drive and commitment to remain in Ghana for the long haul.

He said DUFIL would continue to serve the Ghanaian market faithfully and invest a lot more to provide best quality product at the most affordable price.

DUFIL Ghana, he said, had been a major contributor to the economy since it introduced Indomie to the Ghanaian market in 2006.

Mr Shah said the company’s new ultra-modern factory had created direct and indirect employment to about 60,000 people in Ghana.

The company, he said, sourced its raw materials locally and that was helping a lot of farmers, especially women, to improve their incomes and livelihoods.

The parent company, DUFIL Prima Foods Plc, based in Nigeria, is one of the leading noodles and pasta producers in the West African sub-region.

BY TIMES REPORTER