Drivers advised to give way to ambulances

Drivers have been called upon to cultivate the habit of giving way to ambulance during emergencies.

This, according to the Station Officer for the Tema Metropolitan Ambulance Station, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), George Owusu- Adjei,

was critical in emergency healthcare delivery.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Owusu-Adjei said: “As you may have observed, it is written that “timely care saves lives” and so whether you are a public or private vehicle please give way”.

He said, “Since one cannot tell who is in there and the state in which the person is, it is important to do what is right by giving way because today it’s someone else and tomorrow, it could be you or your family member.”

He described the new ambulances for the Tema constituencies as “world standard” and gave the assurance that it would encourage he and his personnel to work hard to save lives of the citizenry.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, has said that the hospital was putting up a temporary office for drivers and the ambulances.

He described the ambulances for the area as “good news” and would help speed emergency response.

Dr Anthony in a media interaction said the ambulances would help to reduce the emergency response unit which would be an improvement of their services to the public.

He said he was impressed, after inspecting the ambulance, and gave the assurance that it would be well maintained.

The Medical Director said it was important to keep it in good shape and make replacements of equipment as and when necessary, to be able to serve the public in a long term.

