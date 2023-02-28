Driver jailed 9 months for falsely accusing policeman, NDC

The Assin-Fosu District court has sentenced a 32-year-old driver to nine months in jail for falsely accusing a policeman and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of contracting him (driver) to transport and stockpile weapons to cause mayhem during the 2024 Elections.

The convict, Ebenezer Asare, pleaded guilty to the charge, and pleaded for leniency when he appeared before the court presided over by Major Illiasu Iddrisu.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Matil­da Boabeng mentioned Mr Smith Danquah, the National 1st Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the complainant and a resident of Assin-Fosu.

The Prosecutor said the convict went to the residence of Mr Danquah and claimed to have very crucial information for him, after identifying himself as a driver of a KIA Truck, who plied the Budum­buram-Assin-Dompim Highway in the Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

Sgt. Boabeng said the convict told the complainant that some NDC bigwigs had contracted him to transport firearms and am­munition from Budumburam to Assin-Dompim ahead of the 2024 Election.

According to the prosecutor, the convict also accused Superin­tendent Daniel Kwabena Darkoh, the Crime Officer of the Central North Regional Police Command, for assigning him (driver) to escort the NDC team with the alleged weapons to Assin-Dompim, and gave his number to confirm that.

Sgt. Boabeng said, days later, the convict demanded GH¢200.00 from the complainant for having volunteered such vital information of which the complainant obliged.

The prosecutor said the convict remotely promised to keep up­dating the complainant about the movement of the team transport­ing the weapons, but went into hiding thereafter.

According to Sgt. Boaben, the convict was spotted at As­sin-Nyankumasi where he was arrested, and he admitted that his action was to solicit money from unsuspecting people, including the complainant. —GNA