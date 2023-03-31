Driver jailed 12 years for fraudulent breach of trust

A driver, who dishon­estly appropriated two excavators, cars and land, valued 160,000 Euros belonging to a retiree, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court.

Isaac Dwomoh, aka Nana Yaw, convict, was held on four counts of fraudulent breach of trust.

He pleaded guilty and the court presided over by Mrs Adelaide Abui Keddy convicted him on his plea.

The counsel of accused prayed to the court to have mercy on him (accused).

Prosecuting, Assistant Superin­tendent of Police (ASP) Emman­uel Haligah asked the court to consider the seriousness of the of­fence in passing judgment and the loss suffered by the complainant, Comfort Amo.

ASP Haligah said “It is our prayer that the sentence will be retributive and deterrent enough to serve as a lesson to likeminded persons.”

The court heard that the com­plainant is a retired health care nurse domiciled in London, UK, while Dwomoh lived in Ghana.

ASP Haligah said in February, 2019, the complainant arrived to the country on holiday.

The court heard that on the arrival of complainant at Koto­ka International Airport (KIA), Accra, she requested for an Uber ride service (vehicle) to take her to Haatso, Accra, and Dwomoh was assigned to her.

ASP Haligah said after a few months of the complainant’s stay in Ghana, she bought a KIA pi­canto saloon car for Dwomoh to use as Uber ride service and left for London.

The prosecution said while in London, the complainant was in constant touch with Dwomoh and through their conversation, she declared the intent to return to Ghana.

ASP Haligah said while in Lon­don, the complainant shipped two CAT excavators valued at 135,000 Euros each, a Toyota RAV4 utility vehicle, costing 20,000 Euros and sent 5,000 Euros to Dwomoh.

The prosecution told the court that in December 2022, when the complainant arrived in the coun­try and asked Dwomoh to ‘pick’ her at the KIA, he did not show up, switched off his phone and went into hiding.

ASP Haligah said all efforts by the complainant to trace accused and the vehicle proved futile.

According to prosecution, the complainant reported the matter to the police, and Dwomoh was arrested at a hideout.

The prosecution said Dwomoh in his caution statement admit­ted selling all the vehicles and misappropriating the proceeds. — GNA