Driver gets 10 years for stealing motorcycle

The Ashiaman Circuit Court has sentenced Em­manuel Tetteh, a 24-year-old driver, to 10 years imprison­ment in hard labour, for stealing a motorcycle valued at GH¢4,000.

The court, presided over by Mr Simon Gaga, sentenced the accused after he had pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspec­tor Samuel Aperweh, said the complainant, Mr Samuel Abayat­ey, a 25-year-old mason, resides in Kasoa, in the Central Region, and Tetteh resides at Santeo, near Ashiaman.

Chief Inspector Aperweh said on January 1, 2023, the Ashaiman District Police Patrol Team on night patrol duties intercepted accused pushing an unregistered motorcycle, under a bridge, at Adjei Kojo.

The court said accused was spotted pushing the motorcycle together with Francis Osusey, a witness in the case.

Chief Insp Aperweh said the police questioned accused about ownership of the motorcycle.

Prosecution said Tetteh gave conflicting responses, which made the police to suspect that accused might have stolen the motorcycle.

Chief Insp Aperweh said the patrol team arrested accused and took him to the Ashaiman Police Station, where a complaint was lodged.

The prosecutor said investiga­tionsrevealed that in December 2022, the complaint was riding the motorcycle from Accra to Ada, and on reaching a section of the Tema motorway around Klagon, the motorcycle developed mechan­ical fault.

Chief Insp Aperweh said the complainant left the motorcycle at an auto welding mechanic shop, at Klagon, belonging to Philip Ader­ko, a witness in the case.

The court heard that accused, who had his vehicle at the same auto mechanic shop, went there, and in a conversation with the owner of the shop, had informa­tion that the motorcycle owner had not returned to take his motorcycle.

Chief Insp Aperweh said Tetteh called the shop owner with an un­known phone number and posed as the owner of the motorcycle and asked Francis Osusey to go for the motorcycle.

The prosecution said accused met Osusey at Adjei–Kojo and they both headed toward Ashaiman with the motorcycle.

Investigations revealed that accused dishonestly appropriated the motorcycle by false pretenses and was charged with the offense. —GNA