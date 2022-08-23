Driver fined for insecure loading

The circuit court in Hohoe imposed GH¢300 fine on a driver, Tsevi Dickson, for insecure loading and use of private vehicle for commercial purposes.

He will serve three months in prison if he defaults in paying the fine.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, told the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that personnel of Hohoe Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) undertook an exercise to check traffic offences on the Hohoe-Lolobi road.

He said the convict, who was driving an Opel Astra private car with registration number WR-1499-U from Lolobi direction, was arrested.

Chief Insp Aziati said an inspection conducted on the vehicle revealed that the convict was using the vehicle for commercial purposes.

He said the convict also loaded goods insecurely in and on the roof of the vehicle.

Chief Insp Aziati the court ordered that the vehicle be released to the convict only after paying the fine. -GNA