Driver arrested for stealing employer’s GH¢106,570

A driver for Edern Secu­rity Services, who allegedly stole GH¢106,570 from his employer, has appeared before the Accra Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Adenyo, allegedly stole a money bag containing GH¢106,570.19 and destroyed the cash deposit slips as well as the schedule covering the cash.

Adenyo, who was charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty and the court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, granted Adenyo GH¢120,000 with two sureties to be justified with a landed property.

The court further directed the prosecution to file their disclo­sures for a case management con­ference, and adjourned the case to September 25, 2023.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer said the complainant, Michael Asamoah-Duku, is the Head of Cash in Transit at Edern Security Services.

According to the prosecution, Adenyo is a driver residing at Achimota and an employee of the Edern Security Service.

Chief Insp Lawer said Aden­yo is the driver in charge of the company’s Fiat Money Van with registration number GT 7081-23, with which he, two tellers, and a policeman carry money on behalf of Standard Chartered Bank from their customers.

The prosecution stated that the company received information from Standard Chartered Bank that the management of Shoprite Junction Mall, claimed that GH¢106,570.19 collected from the shop had not been credited to its account.

Chief Insp Lawer said it was es­tablished that Adenyo’s van picked up the money on July 4, 2023.

The prosecution said Adenyo, who was interrogated alongside everyone else in the van that day, admitted stealing one sack of money and carrying it home.

The court heard that a formal complaint was made to the police and when Adenyo was arrested, he admitted the crime in his caution statement in the presence of an independent witness.

Chief Insp Lawer said Adenyo indicated that he stole the sack of money containing GH¢106,570.19 and destroyed the cash deposit slips as well as the schedule cover­ing the cash.

During the investigation, GH¢37,616.00 and a Hyund­ai Grace van with registration number WR 2391-13, which the accused claimed he bought for GH¢46,000 were retrieved.

—GNA