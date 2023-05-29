Dreams FC, Tamale City win to boost survival chances

Dreams FC scored in the second half to inflict a 1-0 win on two-time champions, Aduana FC, at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Saturday.

Aduana FC went into the game with the objective of bouncing back from their calamitous 3-0 loss to Accra Lions last weekend, but the visitors deepened their woes with yet another defeat.

After a goalless first half, Ali Huzaif scored in the 54th minute to win the day for the ‘Still Be­lieve’ lads.

Karim Zito’s boys played to a pattern to frustrate the home team until the goal came 10 min­utes into the second half.

Huzaif got on the end of Eric Danso’s ‘deliciously’ floated ball from the left flank to nod beyond the goalkeeper, Joseph Addo.

Aduana FC pushed for the equaliser but everything came to naught as they saw their 15 home unbeaten run come to an excruciating end.

The defeat leaves Aduana FC in second place with 52 points – trailing four points behind Me­deama SC, while Bechem United continue to breathe down their neck with a game in hand.

Dreams FC have now climbed to the ninth spot with 44 points – five points above the relegation zone ahead of yesterday’s games.

Elsewhere in Tamale, Tamale City recorded yet another home win following a 1-0 victory over FC Samartex 1996.

Striker Yahaya Mohammed scored the only goal of the match in the 13th minute mark to send his side to an appreciable 11th place with 42 points. – GFA