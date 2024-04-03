Dreams FC poised to make Confed Cup history

High-flying Dreams FC have one step in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup competition following the first leg quarter-final win over Stade Malien in Mali on Sunday.

The Ghanaian Premier League side obtained a 2-1 victory over Sta­de Malien in Bamako on Sunday.

That obviously puts them in a very good position as far as qual­ification to the next stage of the competition was concerned.

Dreams FC started slowly and conceded the opener which came through Yoro Diaby’s goal that sent the sparse home crowd into wild celebrations.

But the Ghanaians responded swiftly with experienced striker John Antwi bagging a brace to cancel the lead and hand Dreams FC the leader from the spot in the 74th minute following a handball incident involv­ing Issa Yacoubou.

The second leg has been set for the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

For the Ghanaians, it will be a do-or-die affair as the Malians have given indication that they still have a lot to play for.

Preparation has commenced in earnest to complete the task against the Malians to make history into the semifinal stage of the competition.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER