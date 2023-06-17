Dreams FC, King Faisal clash in MTN FA Cup final today

Dreams FC and King Faisal will face-off in the grand finale of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup final set for the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex tomorrow.

The two teams have geared up for the historic final with the aim of winning the second prestigious trophy in Ghana’s top flight football for the first time.

Also at stake, would be the opportunity to represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup next season along with league winners Medeama who would feature in the CAF Champions league.

For Dreams FC, they would fancy the opportunity to win the trophy after an impressive run in the just ended Premiership League which saw them finish sixth.

The Dawu-based team defeated lower tier side Skyy FC 2-1 in the semi-finals to book a place in tomorrow’s final.

King Faisal, after suffering relegation from the Premier League would look forward to give fans something to cheer about in the FA Cup trophy.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE