DRC delegation arrives in Accra to understudy NPA operational framework

A delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is in the country to understudy the design and operational framework of National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA’s) fuel marking programme.

MAMO, DRC has been subcon­tracted by Authentix to deploy the fuel marking programme in the South and East of the DRC.

The Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) of MAMO and the Managing Director (MD), Mr Paul Kasseyet, and Mr Gerard Mulimbi, were in Ghana to gain a better insight into the Petroleum Product Marking Scheme (PPMS), which NPA had implemented to effectively monitor the quality of petroleum products along the supply and distribution chain.

The Chief Executive of the NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Ha­mid, addressing the delegation on Wednesday in Accra said relations between Ghana and the DRC stretched back to the days of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba, and that Dr Nkrumah intervened in the peacekeeping mission in DRC.

The NPA Boss said he was excited whenever sister African countries visit to learn from one another to help the African course, stressing that “no one will help us if we do not help ourselves.”

He said stories on DRC from the narrative of the Western media were not so good but the country had other positive sides that need­ed to be projected.

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said the NPA was ready to share its ex­periences with DRC in the regula­tion of the petroleum downstream industry adding that “for instance, the Petroleum Product Marking Scheme (PPMS) is important in curbing fuel smuggling, ensuring the payment of the right taxes and availability of quality petroleum products on the market.

“The fuel marking programme has multiple advantages. If you come on board, it is worth it,” he said

The Chief Executive Officer of MAMO and leader of the dele­gation, Mr Paul Kasseyet, lauded Ghana for its steady development over the years, describing the country as one of the few success stories on the continent.

Mr Kasseyet said Ghanaians seemed to downplay the progress that the country had chalked saying “I always mention Ghana as an example of development on the continent. But because you are in the country, you take it as business as usual but it has been impressive.

“I know what the African stan­dard is. You (Ghana) are above the standard,” he said.

Mr Kasseyet said his team be­lieved that the NPA’s PPMS was of the accepted international standard, hence the interest to come and learn how it operates and imple­ment it in the DRC.

Mr Kasseyet asked the NPA Boss and his team to pay a visit to DRC to give insight into the regulation of the petroleum down­stream industry

