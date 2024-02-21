Dr Provencal chairs GITFIC-AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club

Dr Edwin Alfred Obodai Provencal has been out­doored as the Chairman of the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference GITFIC-AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club.

Dr Provencal, whose tenure as chairman for the tertiary students’ club took effect from February 1, 2024 to February 1, 2025.

The appointment of a club chairman is integral to providing strategic leadership and ensuring effective coordination, fostering collaboration among members and facilitating engagement with external stakeholders.

Dr Provencal in his accep­tance speech said GITFIC-Af­CFTA club stood as stronghold of empowerment and collabora­tion between Africa’s academia, student upliftment and the pow­ers that be within the production, manufacturing and trade sectors of Africa’s economies.

He said the club provided a platform for them to channel their energy, creativity and passion towards advancing AfCFTA objectives and effecting meaning­ful change in their communities through entrepreneurship, startups and dreaming to become some of Africa’s gaint production and manufacturing success stories.

Dr Provencal said “by em­powering the next generation of leaders with knowledge and skills to navigate regional trade com­plexities, fresh avenues that would be unlock for growth and develop­ment across Africa.”

‘’Let us remain steadfast in their communities to be principles of inclusivity, transparency and accountability,” he added.

The Dean of Students Affairs at the University of Ghana, Profes­sor Rosina Kyerematen, urged private industries to fund research works to help in policies formula­tion in the country.

“We should not allow our re­search work to gather dust, private industries should put money into them to help to have data to feed policies for the nation,” she added.

Furthermore, she said the youth were yearning to research but due to lack of fund they were unable to.

In March, 2023, the GITF­IC-AfCFTA Tertiary Student Club was officially established at the University of Ghana, setting prec­edent that has since been replicat­ed at the University for Develop­ment Studies (UDS), All Nations University (ANU) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

These clubs having net stringent requirements have been granted permission to operate on their respective campuses under the supervision of senior lecturers serving as patrons.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI