Dr Okrah adjudged Ghana’s Most Respected CEO in Youth Development

The founder of Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), Dr Andy Osei Okrah, has been ad­judged Ghana’s Most Respected Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Youth Development at the sixth edition of the Ghana Industry CEO Awards, 2023 held in Accra.

Dr Okrah, also a philanthro­pist emerged winner out of a keenly contested category, there­by confirming a pre-event predic­tion which was largely credited to his decade-long countrywide youth activism.

The YPYC is a youth devel­opment-oriented non-govern­mental organisation with focus on transformational leadership, entrepreneurship and career development

Organisers of the prestigious award congratulated Dr Okrah on his convincing victory, saying “an overwhelming majority of voters, in an exit poll, confirmed their confidence in the YPYC founder as a credible individual whose youth-driven organisation could be trusted to champion and sustain youth-biased policies and programmes.”

Fellow award winners and competitors in other categories also commended Dr Okrah for his unwavering campaign to pro­mote youth welfare and empow­erment.

On his part, Dr Okrah commended organisers for the opportunity and recognition, and promised voters who reposed confidence in his leadership style that, “we will not relent in youth advocacy and activism.”

He said YPYC would contin­ue to promote gender equality, youth empowerment, employ­ment, leadership and inclusion in the decision-making process.

Recently, Dr Andy Okrah also received a Transformation­al Leadership Award from the Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) for his philanthropic and humanitarian services to human­ity especially in youth leadership development.

Dr Okrah is also a Public Servant, a Politician and former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minis­ter, Mentor, Youth Development Advocate, Conference Speaker and Social Entrepreneur with a remarkable reputation.

A former Board Chairman, Students Trust Fund (SLTF), Ghana, former Director, Director Human Resource (HR), Forestry Commission (FC), former Vice President, National Governing Council of CIHRM, former Member, Board of Trustee of Head of State Award Scheme Duke Edinburg International Award and former Governing Council Member Ghana Employ­ers Association.

Dr Okrah holds MBA from the Leicester University, UK with specialisation in Human Resource Management and Bachelor of Science Degree in Natural Resources, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Tech­nology (KNUST).

A Certified Human Resources Practitioner (HR), Dr Okrah is also a Fellow of the Chartered of Institute Human Resource Man­agement(CIHRM), since 2006 up till date.

BY GODWIN OFOSU-ACHEAMPONG