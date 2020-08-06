Dr Doris Dartey goes home today

The late Dr Doris Yaa Dartey will be laid to rest today at a private burial ceremony in Accra.

The private burial would follow a funeral ceremony for the former member of the National Media Commission (NMC) also in Accra.

Ms Darkoa Ofori-Yirenkyi, daughter of Dr Dartey, announced this during a memorial service held in her honour by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on July 27, 2020.

She said due to COVID-19 safety directives, the burial service would be streamed live on online platforms for other well-wishers to join.

She announced www.dorisdarteymemorial.org as the website created to give information on Dr Dartey and what she believed in.

National Executives of GJA led by the President Mr Affail Monney, senior editors, representatives of the media fraternity, sympathisers among others are expected to be in attendance to pay their last respect to the late veteran journalist.

Dr Doris Dartey passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020 after she succumbed to the complications of breast cancer at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra.

She died at age 67.

Dr Dartey worked full-time as a communications consultant and undertook assignments for donor-funded projects of national and international institutions including the Nordic Development Fund (NDF), African Union Commission, African Development Bank, UNESCO, GIZ, STAR-Ghana, GAMC, Natural Resource Governance Institute and Environmental Protection Agency.

The emphasis of her consulting were on environment, sanitation, gender, research and communication skills training.

She served on several boards in Ghana and the USA.

She served on the National Media Commission, served as a member and later chairperson of the board of directors of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd., the leading print media institution in Ghana.

She was a practicing journalist who had a presence in newspapers and on television.

She hosted programmes on Ghana television and for twelve years, she was writing The Watch Woman column in The Spectator newspaper in which she touched on issues relating to the environment, sanitation, children, health and other thorny societal issues.

She taught communication courses in both Ghana and the USA for 16 years at the University of Dayton, Mount Mercy University, GIMPA and Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

Dr Doris Yaa Dartey was a graduate of the University of Cape Coast with a BA (Honours) Degree in Education and also held a Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana; an MA in International Affairs (Development Communication option), a Graduate Diploma in Women’s Studies, and a Ph.D. in Organisational Communication – all from the Ohio University in the USA.

