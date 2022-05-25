DR Congo military accused of shelling civilians in Rwanda

Rwanda’s military has accused forces of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo of wounding several civilians in cross-border shelling, and asked regional monitors to investigate.

Rwanda Defence Force spokesman, Col Ronald Rwivanga, said authorities were “engaging” their DRC counterparts over the shelling that Rwanda said struck areas in Musanze district on Monday morning.

Rwanda has asked that the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism – a group of military experts from the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), to urgently investigate.

The ICGLR, which comprises nineteen countries across South, East and Central Africa, was formed in 2008 as a result of continuous conflicts in eastern DRC.

Rwanda had described allegations of supporting rebels in the DRC as baseless.

Fighting reportedly continued between DRC forces and an armed group called M23. -News Agencies