Dr Bawumia denounces LGBTQ+ on Eid-ul-Fitr Day … my faith is against it

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has firmly expressed his opposition to LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, saying such practice will not be tolerated under his leadership.

“…as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith…the Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ+ acts, includ­ing same sex marriages… my faith is, therefore, very strictly against the practice of homosexuality.”

Speaking at the Eid-ul- Fitr prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque yesterday, he said, “I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocally forbid. All the religious traditions in Ghana, Chris­tianity, Islam are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now, and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah. Ho­mosexuality, no ifs and buts, no shades of grey.”

“It is important to note that “the cultural and societal norms of Ghana­ians frown on the practice of homosexuality,” Dr Bawumia stated.

It is recalled that Parlia­ment, in February this year, passed the so-called Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill.

The President is yet to sign the bill into law following a challenge at the Supreme Court.

If it is signed into law: it would impose three years minimum jail term or five years maximum for those who engage in promoting homosexuality in the coun­try. Under clause 10 of the Bill, cheek kiss or a peck, a friendly gesture which does not imply any serious ro­mantic inclination, is a gross indecency in public.

It would be a misdemean­or and liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment not less than six months and not more than a year.

