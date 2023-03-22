Dr Akoto Osei dies aged 69

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Akoto Osei has died aged 69.

He died on Monday, March 20 after being unwell for some time now.

The former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance under President Agyekum Kufuor’s regime, was a banker and politician who served as MP for five terms and Presidential Advisor on the Economy.

DrOseidied while on admission at a private facility in Accra from where he was referred to a tertiary hospital where he passed on.

He served as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation in President Akufo-Addo’s first term from 2017 to 2021, served as MP for Tafo Pankrono from January 2005 to January 2021 and was in the cabinet of President Kufuor as Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.

DrOsei was born in Sunyani, the capital of Bono Region then Brong Ahafo Region on April18, 1953, had his secondary level education at Achimota School and Opoku Ware Senior High School.

He furthered his education at Oberlin College in Ohio where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics, had a Master of Arts degree in Applied Economics from the American University in the USA and also graduated from Howard University in 1987 with a Ph.D. in economics.

Dr Osei worked as deputy minister of Finance and Economic Planning in May 2003 and was a major economic adviser to the government and was elevated to substantive Minister of Finance and Economic Planning after the death of the then Minister, Kwadwo Baah-Wiredu.

He served in that role until January6, 2009 when the government was handed over to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who had won the 2008 elections however, in February 2017, Dr Osei was sworn in as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation after being nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after going through the vetting processes in Parliament.

The Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation was a newly created Ministry to evaluate, monitor, plan, review, summits and forums in fulfillment of the government’s policies, programmes and social interventions on evaluating the progress of its own ministries.