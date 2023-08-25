Don’t publicly display cast ballot …NPP warns delegates

The New Patriotic Party has cau­tioned delegates not to display their ballot after casting their vote in Saturday’s Special delegates’ conference.

Some 900 NPP delegates will on Saturday, vote to reduce the 10 presidential aspirants to five.

The Special Electoral College will be a prelude to the crucial national conference on November 4, 2023, where the party’s flagbear­er for the 2024 general election will be selected.

The nationwide poll follows months of intensive campaigning by the aspirants across the length and breadth of the country to win the hearts and minds of the dele­gates in whose hands their destiny lies.

In a statement announcing some measures put in place to en­sure that voting ends smoothly, the NPP noted that publicly displaying cast ballots constitutes a criminal offence.

“We hereby serve notice that those who violate this provision shall be subjected to legal repercus­sions in accordance with the law. Delegates are hereby informed that any cast ballots publicly displayed will be rejected,” the statement said.

It said “with the protocols put in place, it wants to reassure “all relevant parties, including stake­holders, delegates, aspirants, and the public that with these guide­lines in place, no individual can decipher the voting preferences and patterns of specific voters af­ter the voting process concludes.”