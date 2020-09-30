Hot!News

Don’t promote sensationalism—Affail Monney

September 30, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Roland Affail Monney ...

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has cautioned journalists against reportage that undermines the sovereignty of the country and threatens security as the December elections approaches.

It said while respecting the rights of Ghanaians to express their inalienable rights and legitimate concerns, the media should be mindful of the constitutional order and not promote sensationalism.

A statement issued in Accra on Monday by Roland Affail Monney, the GJA President, said media coverage and analysis of acts of criminality by the Homeland Study group, for instance, should not promote sensationalism and irredentism.

 “The GJA is aware that there are historic antecedents to the current agitations that stem from the 1956 United Nations plebiscite which created a unitary Ghana”, it said.

It said as far as the GJA was concerned, apart from the 16 recognised regions that constituted the country there was no part of the country called Western Togoland.

The association, therefore, urged the leadership of the various political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with the security agencies and facilitate a resolution to the agitation.

BY TIMES REPORTER

Show More

Related Articles

Registrar General cautions public against ‘Goro boys’

September 30, 2020
Photo of President inspects Kumasi military hospital project

President inspects Kumasi military hospital project

September 30, 2020
Photo of Govt evacuates 2,262 stranded domestic workers from Lebanon

Govt evacuates 2,262 stranded domestic workers from Lebanon

September 30, 2020
Photo of Govt considering succession plan for companies interested in 1D1F

Govt considering succession plan for companies interested in 1D1F

September 30, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close