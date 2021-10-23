‘Don’t install quack Chief’

The Head of the Tetteh Okpe families of Amamole and Okortsoshishi has cautioned king- makers not to install unqualified chief as this has always been a recipe for violence and disputers in the Greater Accra Region.

He said most often than not, people who were not even remotely connected to the chieftaincy lineage, but had considerable wealth, got selected and nicodemously installed as chiefs.

“Chieftaincy as a revered institution was never abused by our forefathers as it is being done now,” he said.

Nii Ashitey Tetteh gave the caution last Saturday at Amamole near Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region to officially announce the demise of the chief, Nii Tetteh Okpe IV, who passed on over a month ago

He said even though the passing of the chief had created a temporary void, a new chief and a deserving one would be installed to lead the people of Amamole.

Nii Ashitey Tetteh said he would be acting as the Chief of Amamole and the Gyasehene , a position the late chief was holding to bring about family cohesion.

Present at the function were Nii Akiritey James Tetteh, Lemoel Ashitey Attram, all principal elders of the Tetteh Okpe families.

Others were Nii Tetteh Tsru II Ngleshie Ajumako Stool father, Nii Jerry Aquaye Thompson, former Municipal Chief Executive of Ga West, and Naa Klorkai Densua, Pokuase Queen.

By Francis Xah