Don’t be selective in analysis of NDC legacies – Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has charged Dr Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, not to be selective in his analysis of the legacies of the NDC administration in the educational sector.

She explained that the Mahama-led administration achieved a lot of successes at the Ministry of Education and should not be selective in his analysis.

Her comments come after Dr Prempeh painted a bleak picture of the Prof. Opoku-Agyemang-led Ministry of Education who described bills left by his predecessor as “huge”.

Dr Prempeh, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, told the House while presenting a statement on Education reforms and teacher education since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office that it met huge outstanding bills under the leadership of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as Minister of Education, on key supplies for education service delivery.

He pointed out that there was outstanding bill of approximately GH¢9 million on Capitation Grant, GH¢4 million on Feeding Grant for Special Schools, GH¢14 million on exercise books to basic schools, and GH¢4 million on the supply of school uniforms among others.

Moreover, Dr Prempeh stated that there were delays in the disbursement of capitation and feeding grants for Special Schools, affected the effective and efficient operation of the schools and within the period, the government cleared all the arrears and ensured timely release of the capitation and feeding grants for Special Schools.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that there was a lot of money the NDC left at the Ministry of Education In the handing-over notes with many things there and could choose whatever one wanted to take and share with the public.

She quizzed how the University in the Eastern Region could have been constructed “if we didn’t leave any money and I also want to urge that we all do a bit of research to find out who sourced that money because we left a lot of money and I will use this as an example and I will say that we did the best we could.”

-Starr FM