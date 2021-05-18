Don’t be distracted by honours bestowed on you—Chief advises Agbodza

Togbe Lablulu Tegbeza V, Chief of Adaklu Waya in the Volta Region, has advised the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Kwame Agbodzah, not to be distracted by the honours bestowed on him over the years but to remain focused to develop the constituency.

He described him as “development-oriented,” who always “walks the talk” and the constituency is privileged to have an extraordinary and hardworking MP yearning to grow and develop the area and make it an enviable one.

Togbe Lablulu, who showered praises on Mr Agbodzah on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the commencement of work on an eight-unit classroom block for Adaklu Waya Senior High School, disclosed that the project, known as ‘knowledge hub’ which is his initiative and estimated to cost GHC1million is being funded by him from his own resources.





“The numerous projects undertaken by our MP in the fields of education, health, road networks and water projects were ample proof of his dynamism, commitment, determination, dedication and due to his hardworking nature won national recognition and was voted as the best performing MP for two consecutive times.





“We should be proud and thankful to God for giving us such a person who is working hard to bring growth, development and honour to Adaklu as our MP,” Togbe Lablulu noted and appealed to citizens of Adaklu to join hands and work in tandem with him to transform and win more honours for the area.





Mr Agbodzah said the project was dear to his heart and would not be distracted by the honour bestowed on him, but would continue to work to make Adaklu a hub of education and health.





FAKS Investigative Services after reviewing its data for 2019 and 2020 survey carried out named Mr Agbodzah as the best performing MP for those two consecutive years.





It carries out surveys annually to assess performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, MPs and Chief Executive Officers of State Owned Enterprises in the country and focuses on project initiations, execution of projects and impact the project had or will be having on the citizenry as a whole.





Scoring was influenced by project initiatives, execution and its impact on Ghanaians currently and the future. -GNA