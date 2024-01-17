Don’t accept bribe!  …COP Yohuno warns personnel

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) have been warned to reject bribes offered them by the public during the discharge of their duties.

They have, thus, been urged to focus their attention on their core mandate of enforcing law and order to reduce crime and protect lives and property in the country.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Policeee Management Board interacting with the personnel

The Director-General of Police Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, made the call during an engagement with personnel of the service and members of the Police Management Board (POM­AB) in Accra on Monday.

The programme was aimed at interacting with the personnel assigned duties in various commu­nities to ensure peace during and after the Christmas festivities.

COP Yohuno assured the public of the continuous efforts of the GPS to ensure communi­ties were safe for the public to go about their duties without fear.

“We will increase visibility in the communities and ensure that crimes are reduced,” he assured.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, said GPS called for stronger collaboration with other security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country.

“We must continue to pool resources, to be able to sustain the security, peace, law and order of our country in a way that it con­tinues to be the beacon of peace, hope and mentorship for the rest of Africa and beyond,” he added.

He said the GPS was striving to become the best institution in the country and a reference point for the rest of Africa and beyond.

“We know that is attainable, it may not be fully accomplished under our watch, but I can assure you that the foundation that we may and continue to lay by the grace of God, the level of how it is classified and solidified, can never be turned back, ”he added

He commended personnel of the GPS for the dedication in ensuring a crime-free situation during and after the Christmas season and urged them to work harder.

The IGP thanked other security agencies, the public, the media and other stakeholders for the partnership in crime prevention in the communities during the Christmas festivities.

Dr Dampare urged the public to have trust and confidence in the GPS.

The Director-General of Police Welfare, COP Habiba Twuma­si Sarpong, commended the personnel for their dedication to duty and urged them not to rest on their oars but ensure that lives and property were saved in the country.

She assured the personnel of the continuous effort of the Po­lice Administration to make their welfare a priority.

The Director-General of the National Patrols Department, COP Paul Manly Awini, urged the personnel to be profession­al during the discharge of their duties at all times.

“As personnel of the service, you must respect and treat the public with regard during your operations,” he said.

As part of the occasion, the personnel talked about issues, including rejection of bribes from the public, attempts by a section of the public to bribe officers on duty and commendation from the public on their duties among others.

They shared their experienc­es and appealed to members of POMAB to help them discharge their duties effectively.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKY